Arunachal Pradesh records 88 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 37, and 88 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 14668, said a report of health department.

A ‘56’ Yrs old male died at around 03.40 AM at DCH Pasighat on 29.10.2020. He was tested positive for COVID-19 at Bordumsa on 28.10.2020. and was suffering from uncontrolled Type -2 Diabetes Mellitus. He was referred to DCH Pasighat from Namsai with severe respiratory distress. The body was handed over to the relatives after proper sanitization and wrapping in the body bag as per COVID-19 protocol for performing the last rites by the relatives in Old Mohang-II in Namsai district.

Fifty nine out of 88 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 29new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 143 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

Of the 14668 positive cases, 20089 are active while 12623 people have recovered, 37 patients have died, and 304557 persons have been tested so far.