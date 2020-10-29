ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal Pradesh records 88 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death

A ‘56’ Yrs old male died at around 03.40 AM at DCH Pasighat on 29.10.2020. He was tested positive for COVID-19 at Bordumsa on 28.10.2020.

October 29, 2020
Itanagar:   Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 37, and 88 fresh COVID-19 cases which  taken the state’s virus count to 14668, said a report of health department.

A ‘56’ Yrs old male died at around 03.40 AM at DCH Pasighat on 29.10.2020. He was tested positive for COVID-19 at Bordumsa on 28.10.2020. and was suffering from uncontrolled Type -2 Diabetes Mellitus. He was referred to DCH Pasighat from Namsai with severe respiratory distress. The body was handed over to the relatives  after proper sanitization and wrapping in the body bag as per COVID-19 protocol for performing the last rites by the relatives in Old Mohang-II in Namsai district.

Fifty nine  out of  88  fresh cases are Symptomatic  and rest 29new patients are asymptomatic.  All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today  143   more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

Of the 14668 positive cases, 20089 are active while 12623  people have recovered, 37 patients have died, and  304557  persons  have been tested so far.

October 29, 2020
