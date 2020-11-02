Arunachal Pradesh records 117 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Monday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 38, and 117 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 14998, said a report of health department.

A 72-years-old male from Chishi village of Daring Circle in Leparada district expired on 02 Nov, 2020 at DCH Pasighat. Patient was referred from DCHC- Aalo, West Siang district, and admitted at DCH- Pasighat on 29.10.2020. Patient expired due to chronic Bronchitis and Old age with Covid-19 infection, informed Covid bulletin issued by health department.

The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counselling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

one hundred six out of 117 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 11 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 165 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

Of the 14998 positive cases, 1722 are active while 13238 people have recovered, 38 patients have died, and 311236 persons have been tested so far.