Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh records 117 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death

A 72-years-old male from Chishi village of Daring Circle in Leparada district expired on 02 Nov, 2020 at DCH Pasighat. 

November 2, 2020
Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Monday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 38, and 117 fresh COVID-19 cases which  taken the state’s virus count to 14998, said a report of health department.

A 72-years-old male from Chishi village of Daring Circle in Leparada district expired on 02 Nov, 2020 at DCH Pasighat.  Patient was referred from DCHC- Aalo, West  Siang district, and admitted at DCH- Pasighat on 29.10.2020. Patient expired due to chronic Bronchitis and Old age with Covid-19 infection, informed  Covid bulletin issued by health department.

The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counselling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

one hundred six  out of  117  fresh cases are Symptomatic  and rest 11 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today  165   more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

Of the 14998 positive cases, 1722 are active while 13238  people have recovered, 38 patients have died, and  311236  persons  have been tested so far.

