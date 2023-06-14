Arunachal Pradesh Police goes digital with ArunPol mobile app and e-Vigilance portal

ITANAGAR– Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) goes digital with ArunPol mobile app and e-Vigilance portal launched here this morning in a simple ceremony by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix and top officials of state police, Home and Vigilance departments.

Congratulating the Home, Police and Vigilance departments on the novel initiatives, Khandu said that the launch of ArunPol and e-Vigilance is a major jump towards e-governance in the state.

“We are one of the best performing states in the country when it comes to e-governance. The launch today has added another feather to our cap,” he said.

Khandu believed that the ArunPol mobile app will be of immense help to minimize the trouble taken by citizens to reach out to police stations to avail services.

The app is designed to provide online services like lodging of Lost Report, Police Clearance Certificate, Missing Reports, Servant Verification, Tenant Verification, Complaints of women and children, Complaints against Police, Rules and Laws, vital contact numbers, helpline numbers, vehicle towing details, etc. The main objective is to reduce the unproductive manhours spent by both citizen and police.

Further, a citizen can lodge a complaint and provide information and still can keep their identity secret through the app.

“I am told that the department has identified 16 services to be provided on the app. I suggest that senior officers can brainstorm over it and identify all possible citizen centric services that can be incorporated in the app in future,” Khandu said.

The e-Vigilance portal, to begin with, will issue e-Vigilance Clearance Certificate to government employees, especially required for promotions, etc.

Khandu observed that issue of vigilance clearance certificate online would be boon to government employees.

“Identifying that submission of vigilance clearance certificate for various cases like promotion is mandatory for government employees and getting it was a long and cumbersome process, we decided to make the process simpler and accessible,” he revealed.

Taking note that so far only 30 government departments are onboard the portal, he suggested the chief secretary to bring in all remaining departments on the e-portal.

Khandu also launched the ArunPol Sewa Vehicle, dedicated for community awareness on prevention of crime, fire safety, women centric policing, anti-drug campaigns besides acting as an interface of different arms of police like civil police, STF and armed battalions.

The vehicle is fabricated with high quality equipment like smart TV panel, generator set, rain protected audio system with cordless PA system and will be manned by police personnel trained to create a positive impact and increase the confidence of people on the state police force.

Reassuring the state government’s commitment to strengthen the state police force, Khandu informed that his office is in touch with the union Home Ministry to work on it.

He informed that one of the steps taken in this direction is the recent approval by the state Cabinet for creation of Itanagar Range Police to be headed by a DIG level officer with three SPs – SP Itanagar, SP Naharlagun and SP Traffic.

“We have already approved sanction for creation of 310 posts for the Itanagar Range. In the long run, we have also approved creation of about 700 more posts,” he added.