Arunachal Pradesh Police Celebrates 54th Raising Day at Banderdewa﻿

NAHARLAGUN- The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Saturday celebrated its 54th Raising Day at the Institute of Police Training Centre in Banderdewa, with leaders highlighting the force’s growth into an organisation of more than 14,000 personnel and stressing the need for more accessible, transparent and people-oriented policing.

Mutchu Mithi, MLA and Adviser to the Home and Education Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while Director General of Police Rajesh Kumer was the Guest of Honour. Senior police officers and other dignitaries were also present.

The Chief Guest paid tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty by laying a wreath at the Martyrs’ Pillar. He also inspected the parade and witnessed the march past presented by contingents of the Civil Police, Arunachal Armed Police Battalions and Indian Reserve Battalions.

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Highlighting the contribution of police personnel, Mithi thanked the force for its service and dedication to the people of the State. He said the Arunachal Pradesh Police had developed into a strong and capable force with more than 14,000 personnel committed to serving people round the clock.

According to him, the State Government has accorded priority to the development and welfare of the police force and has allocated separate funds for this purpose. He said the achievements of the force were the result of the sacrifices, dedication and commitment of police personnel.

Earlier, DGP Rajesh Kumer, hoisted the Arunachal Pradesh Police Unit Flag and welcomed the guests and participants.

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In his address, the DGP said that the Raising Day was not only an occasion for celebration but also an opportunity to reflect on the journey of the force, acknowledge its achievements and renew its commitment to public service.

Tracing the history of the force, he said the Arunachal Pradesh Police had evolved significantly since its early beginnings in 1967. He paid tribute to the pioneers of the organisation, including L.B. Sewa, and others whose vision, courage and sacrifices contributed to the growth of the force.

Over the years, the Arunachal Pradesh Police has expanded its operational capabilities through seven Armed Battalions, specialised units, the Special Task Force, Fire and Emergency Services and the State Disaster Response Force.

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The DGP said the force had also strengthened grassroots policing through the expansion of police stations, Women Police Stations and other police infrastructure across the State.

However, he underlined that the fundamental responsibility of the police remained unchanged — protecting people, upholding the law and serving society with integrity, courage and compassion.

A major focus of the force, he said, is the expansion of public-oriented initiatives, including Police e-Services, Police Ajin, Samwad and the Khoya Paya Abhiyaan, aimed at making policing more accessible, transparent and responsive to citizens.

The DGP further observed that the success of a police force should not be measured solely by the number of cases registered or criminals apprehended, but also by the level of confidence, trust and inspiration it earns from the people.

The 54th Raising Day celebrations thus reflected both the historical growth of the Arunachal Pradesh Police and its continuing efforts to adapt to modern policing challenges while strengthening its relationship with the public.