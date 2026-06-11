Arunachal Pradesh Partners with IIFT to Establish Export Facilitation Cell in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Government of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Kolkata, for the establishment of an Export Facilitation Cell (EFC) in Itanagar, in a move aimed at strengthening the state’s export ecosystem and improving access to international markets for local producers.

The MoU was signed at the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar in the presence of Secretary (Trade & Commerce) Bullo Mamu, Director of Trade & Commerce Sonyung Modi, Head of IIFT Kolkata Dr. K. Rangarajan, and Sumana Das, Consultant and EFC Coordinator with States, X-Cell, IIFT Kolkata, along with officials of the department.

According to the Department of Trade & Commerce, the Export Facilitation Cell will function as a dedicated support mechanism for exporters, entrepreneurs, farmers, producer groups, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups operating in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- 3 Killed, 2 Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge on Migging–Tuting Route

The proposed facility will provide assistance on export procedures, trade documentation, quality certification, product development, market intelligence, capacity building and market linkage opportunities. Officials said the initiative is intended to help local enterprises overcome barriers to entering national and international markets.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Secretary Trade & Commerce Bullo Mamu said the establishment of the Export Facilitation Cell would help unlock the state’s export potential by connecting Arunachal Pradesh’s products with wider markets. She noted that the centre would provide institutional support for export readiness, trade facilitation and skill development.

Also Read- Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Arunachal Pradesh over Next Five Days

The collaboration with IIFT Kolkata is expected to provide technical expertise, research support, policy inputs and training programmes for stakeholders involved in trade and export activities. Officials said the partnership would contribute to strengthening the state’s export infrastructure and improving awareness of international trade opportunities.

Arunachal Pradesh is known for a range of agricultural, horticultural, handloom and handicraft products with potential export value. However, challenges related to market access, logistics, export documentation and awareness have often limited the participation of local producers in international trade.

The state government said the Export Facilitation Cell would serve as a platform to address these challenges while supporting broader efforts to improve the ease of doing business, encourage entrepreneurship and enhance economic opportunities.

Officials described the initiative as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to integrate local producers with national and global value chains and to promote sustainable economic growth through trade-led development.