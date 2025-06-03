Arunachal Pradesh Orders Closure of 386 Government Schools Due to Zero Enrolment

ITANAGAR— In a significant move to optimize educational resources, the Arunachal Pradesh government has mandated the immediate closure of 386 government schools across the state that have reported zero student enrolment in the current academic year.

The decision follows a comprehensive audit conducted by the state’s Education Department, utilizing data from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE). The audit revealed that numerous schools, spanning primary to secondary levels, have remained non-functional for several years, lacking any student attendance.

The closures affect nearly every district, including remote and border regions such as Kurung Kumey, Tawang, Anjaw, Changlang, and Upper Subansiri. West Kameng district recorded the highest number of closures at 73 schools, followed by Papum Pare with 50, West Siang with 31, and both Upper Subansiri and Siang with 28 each.

Education Department officials stated that this initiative is part of a broader rationalization strategy aimed at consolidating educational infrastructure and enhancing learning outcomes. By closing underutilized schools, the government plans to reallocate teaching and non-teaching staff to institutions with higher student populations, thereby improving the quality of education delivery.

This move aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes efficient management of school infrastructure and prioritizes quality over quantity in education.

The Education Department has instructed all Deputy Directors of School Education (DDSEs) and Block Education Officers (BEOs) to ensure the physical closure of the identified schools and facilitate the redeployment of staff to active institutions.

This marks the second major round of school closures in Arunachal Pradesh. In the previous year, the state government had shut down or merged approximately 600 schools that were either defunct or had zero enrolment.

The government has assured that in cases where students may have recently enrolled in the now-closed schools, arrangements will be made to accommodate them in nearby operational schools to prevent any disruption to their education.