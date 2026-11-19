ITANAGAR- Around 500 students, faculty members, practising pharmacists and healthcare professionals participated in the state-level celebration of World Pharmacists Day and National Pharmacy Week 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh, with a focus on combating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and promoting the responsible use of antibiotics.

Organised by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), New Delhi, the programme was held at the auditorium of Himalayan University, Jullang, Itanagar, on Thursday under the theme “Swasth Bharat: Combating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)”.

The celebration brought together participants from two pharmacy institutions in the Eastern Zone — Himalayan University and The Global University.

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As part of the awareness campaign, students from both institutions performed a street play (Nukkad Natak) on antimicrobial resistance at Akash Deep, Itanagar. This was followed by an awareness rally from Akash Deep to IG Park Gate No. 2, highlighting the importance of responsible antibiotic use.

The programme also featured a live panel discussion on combating antimicrobial resistance, a poster presentation competition, an on-the-spot scitoon competition and a Pharma Quiz Competition involving students from the participating institutions.

The activities aimed to improve public understanding of antimicrobial resistance and highlight the importance of rational antibiotic use. The programme also emphasised the role of pharmacists in patient counselling, responsible dispensing of medicines and public awareness.

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The inaugural session was attended by Jashubhai Hirabhai Chaudhari, Vice President of the Pharmacy Council of India, as the Chief Guest. Tsering Naksang, Chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APEIRC), and Dr. Komling Perme, Director of Health Services, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, attended as Guests of Honour.

The session also saw the participation of PCI members, senior government officials, healthcare professionals and panellists from various institutions.

The valedictory session included a report on the programme’s activities and achievements, followed by the distribution of prizes to winners of the various competitions. Shri Mohd. Bashir, Central Council Member of PCI and National Coordinator, delivered the concluding remarks.

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The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Ms. Tayum Yana, Chairperson, Social Media, WPD/NPW 2026, who acknowledged the contributions of the organising committee, Arunachal Pradesh Pharmacy Council, Himalayan University and volunteers from both participating institutions.

The celebration reinforced the importance of antimicrobial stewardship and informed public participation in addressing the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

Through the Swasth Bharat campaign, the Pharmacy Council of India reiterated that combating AMR requires collective responsibility, including responsible antibiotic practices and awareness among healthcare professionals and the general public.