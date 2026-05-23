Arunachal Pradesh Likely to Witness Intense Rain and Gusty Winds This Week

ITANAGAR- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall activity across Arunachal Pradesh and other Northeastern states beginning Sunday, with warnings of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days.

According to weather officials, several districts of Arunachal Pradesh are expected to experience moderate to intense rainfall between May 25 and May 27 due to prevailing pre-monsoon weather conditions and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has stated that isolated heavy rainfall is likely in hilly and vulnerable regions, increasing the possibility of landslides, flash floods, waterlogging, and temporary road blockages. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and wind speeds of up to 40-50 kmph may also affect several areas across the region.

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Districts in western, central, and eastern Arunachal Pradesh, including Tawang, West Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, East Siang, Changlang, and surrounding areas, are expected to witness continuous rainfall activity during the next few days.

Apart from Arunachal Pradesh, states including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also likely to receive widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity during the same period.

Meteorological officials attributed the changing weather conditions to an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Assam and adjoining regions, combined with increasing moisture flow from the Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to strengthen rainfall activity across the Northeast as monsoon conditions gradually intensify over eastern India.

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Authorities have advised residents living in landslide-prone and low-lying areas to remain cautious, especially during prolonged rainfall. Travelers have also been urged to avoid unnecessary movement during heavy rain spells due to the possibility of road disruptions and poor visibility.

The warning comes amid recent incidents of landslides and flooding reported in parts of Northeast India, particularly in hilly regions where continuous rainfall has already weakened slopes and damaged roads.

Emergency response agencies and district administrations across several Northeastern states have been asked to remain prepared for possible weather-related disruptions during the coming week.