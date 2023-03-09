Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly passes 3 bills

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly here on Thursday unanimously passed 3 (Three) bills with voice vote. The bills included – The Arunachal Pradesh Goods Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Drinking Water Catchment Areas Bill, 2023 and The Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Arunachal Pradesh Goods Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023,

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Tax, Excise & Narcotics Chowna Mein, while moving the Arunachal Pradesh Goods Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing said that the bill is placed to amend the Arunachal Pradesh Goods Tax Act, 2005 ( Act No.73 of 2005) and shall come into force with effect from 1st April, 2023 for whole of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Drinking Water Catchment Areas Bill, 2023

Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Minister Wangki Lowang informed the house that the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Drinking Water Catchment Areas Bill, 2023 is to provide for the protection of drinking water catchment areas with a view to preserve drinking water sources and to make provisions for the same and matter connected therewith.

Lowang, while seeking support from the members for passing of the bill, said that as the drinking water sources in the hill areas are diminishing due to denudation, effect of global warming and unwanted human activities in the catchment areas, it has become necessary to take regulatory measures to protect and improve the environment and the catchment areas and thereby preserve the drinking water sources therein and augment the yield of drinking water from other such sources, springs, streams and rivulets.

The Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed the house today that amendment in the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation Act has been done in order to strengthen the traditional customary laws as practiced in the state. Calling upon the members to support the bill for passing, Khandu said that provisions would be kept for further reviews and amendments after due consultation with all stakeholders, including Law & Parliamentary Affairs department, Bar Council and CBOs.

He stated that the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation,1945 is one of the pre-constitutional and pre-independence laws which gives statutory safeguard to the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh for protection of age old local traditional customary laws through the institution of “Village Authority” and the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is placed to make provisions for framing guidelines by the Government for election, selection, appointment, powers, functions and meetings of the Head Gaon Bura, Head Gaon Buri, Gaon Bura and Gaon Buri. He said the proposed amendments bill envisages inserting some definitions under section 5 to include the institutions of HGB, Head Gaon Buri, GB and Gaon Buris and traditional village head under the ambit of village authority.

Many members including MLAs Nyamar Karbak, Kardo Nyigyor, Taniya Soki, Gabriel D. Wangsu and Wanglin Lowangdong participated in the discussion and put forth their observations.

Besides Question Hour, the third day Assembly session also deliberated on the ‘motion of thanks to Governor’s address ’. Moved by Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam, the motion was seconded by Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong.