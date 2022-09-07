Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed 2 bills by voice vote

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly today unanimously passed two bills, namely – The Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax (1st Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts ( Amendment) Bill, 2022 by voice vote.

The bills in amendment form were introduced on the floor of the house on Tuesday, the first day sitting of the tenth session of the seventh Legislative Assembly.

State Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while moving for passing of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 stated that the amendment bill is to strengthen the judiciary system in the state thereby making provisions for transferring civil suits pending in the courts of Deputy Commissioners to the courts of Civil Judge Junior Division, the courts of Civil Judge Senior Division, the courts of Additional District Judge or the courts of District Judge as per their territorial and pecuniary jurisdiction, besides authorizing the local administrative officers to facilitate referring civil cases received from the people to the concerned village authorities and for making provisions for execution and enforcement of the decree and order passed by the village authority.

The bill was earlier passed in the sixth session of the seventh Legislative Assembly and received assent of the Governor on 5th April 2021S. It came into force on its publication in the Arunachal Pradesh Gazette on 12th April 2021.

Aalo East Legislator Kento Jini and Koloriang Legislator Lokam Tassar also spoke in support of the bill.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein moved the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax (1st Amendment) Bill, 2022 for passing on the floor of the house. The amendment in the bill has been brought to enable the administration of taxation under GST in a better and efficient manner.

Short Duration Discussion:

Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang informed the Assembly today that the government is contemplating to regularize various categories of non technical staff working in five departments under the Health and Family Welfare department.

Responding to a short duration discussion raised by Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi on the issue of the “Non regularization of non technical staff” working in Health department, the Minister said that the government is considering the matter of absorption of 683 non technical staff appointed under various programmes of Govt of India and is in the process of bringing out some modalities towards welfare of the employees, thereby providing life security to them.

These employees are doing good jobs and have contributed immensely during the pandemic period, Libang said, adding, a committee has been set up with state Chief Secretary to examine the status and frame out some mechanism for regularization of their services.

Earlier, while raising the issue, Mangfi strongly advocated for regularization of the non technical staff serving under various vertical programmes of the Govt of India in Health & Family Welfare department. He said that just as the technical staffs have been absorbed in phased manner, government should work on absorbing the non technical staff also as both the categories of employees have been recruited with proper laid down procedures of the government in the line of other states of Manipur and Assam.

Mangfi said that these employees are highly qualified and are giving their yeoman services to the state for the last 20-25 years, besides contributing a lot during the covid pandemic period. He urged upon the government to consider their case and make their future secured.

MLA Nyato Dokum, while supporting the matter said that as the issue is related to the livelihood of the affected people, government should consider the regularization of their services.

Legislators including Nyamar Karbak, Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, Kento Rina, Techi Kaso, Talem Taboh, Laisam Simai, Kento Jini, Tarin Dakpe, Tanpho Wangnaw, Lokam Tassar and Ojing Tasing also participated in the discussion and supported the issue.

Question Hour : Transfer & Posting of teachers:

Education Minister Taba Tedir today informed the house that there is shortage of teachers at PGT and TGT level in the state and the department has submitted proposal for recruitment of 94 PGTs and 367 TGTs to the APPSC.

Replying to a starred question of Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong on transfer of TGT and PGT from schools of Tirap District without relievers, Tedir told that 11 teachers from the district are transferred subject to joining of relievers without which they will not be released from duties, adding that relievers for the transferred teachers can be posted only after recruitment is done by the APPSC to deal with the shortage problem.

To another supplementary query raised by Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu seeking mechanism for rationalization of teacher’s transfer & posting, the Minister said that transfer and posting policy 2020 is being implemented in the coming days and disclosed that for effective functioning a software has been developed and the teachers have been directed to upload their bio datas.

Investigation on cash for jobs:

Enquiry on cash for jobs regarding illegal appointment of teachers and MTS has been initiated after obtaining presidential sanction against the retired Director of Elementary Education and the Inquiry Officer has been directed to undertake inquiry on all the charges framed against the charged officer and submit the report. This was informed by the Minister for Education Taba Tedir in the Assembly here today.

He told that investigation is under process and government is taking action as per procedure, adding that the Inquiry Officer has been directed to expedite the inquiry and submit his report for undertaking further course of action.

The Minister was responding to a question of Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering on delay of investigation on cash on jobs regarding illegal appointments of teachers and MTS. While raising the issue, Ering sought the enquiry report in the house.

Non Posting of ADC/EAC in East Kameng:

State Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured Seppa East MLA Tapuk Taku in the Assembly today that the government will post administrative officers for Seppa at the earliest.

The CM’s assurance came in respond to the MLA’s query on non posting of ADC/EAC at Seppa hqs in East Kameng district.

Khandu, however informed that due to shortage of officers in the Administrative grade, no officer could be posted as ADC/ EAC in Seppa Hqs since August 2021, adding that government is in process of posting administrative officers where it is needed.

Separate PHE Division for Bilat:

PHE Minister Minister Wangki Lowang told the house that the government is considering the proposal for a separate PHE division/ Sub division for Bilat circle under East Siang district.

He was replying to Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering on the proposal for separate PHE division/Sub division for Bilat circle. Ering requested the government to approve the proposal as it is difficult to cover from Pasighat due to vastness of the area.

HT & LT Line:

In reply to a query of Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng on washing away of HT and LT line at some areas in East Siang by Siang flood during question hour, the Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein informed that the Power department has put up men, materials and machineries for restoration of the damaged / washed away HT and LT lines at Sigar, Borguli, Namsing and Seram areas during and after Siang flood.

He told the house that all damaged lines of the original villages have been temporarily restored and are getting lights. Some families of the affected villages had been shifted to safer places and these villages are also temporarily provided with electricity, he said.

Mein further informed that the proposal for restoration was kept in draft SADA for 2022-23 as new scheme but could not be materialized due to shortage of fund. The flood damaged reports had been submitted to DC, East Siang, District Disaster Management Department for placement of fund, the DCM disclosed.

Later, the Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona adjourned the house for tomorrow.