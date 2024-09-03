Arunachal Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a hub for adventure tourism; Tourism Minister

SHILLONG- Arunachal Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a hub for adventure tourism, offering activities such as trekking, rafting, and exploring the longest zipline in Northeast India, informed Arunachal Pradesh Minister of Tourism Pasang Dorjee Sona.

The Minister also unveiled plans to promote Mechuka as a mountain retreat destination with the development of various facilities. Other destinations like Anini, Walong, Shergaon, Tirap, Changlang, and Longding are also being promoted for their unique charms.

Arunachal Pradesh Minister of Tourism Pasang Dorjee Sona delivered a compelling address at the North Eastern & Eastern State/UT Tourism Ministers Conference, a prestigious gathering aimed at discussing and promoting tourism across the eastern states and Union Territories of India, was successfully held today in Shillong. The event brought together key dignitaries and leaders from various states to deliberate on strategies for boosting tourism while preserving the unique cultural and ecological heritage of the region.

The conference was graced by the presence of several prominent dignitaries, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture; Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Tourism; Admiral D.K. Joshi, Lieutenant Governor, Andaman and Nicobar Islands; Pasang Dorjee Sona, Minister of Tourism, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Tourism Ministers of different states from Eastern India.

During the conference, Pasang Dorjee Sona delivered a compelling address, outlining a forward-looking vision for sustainable tourism development in the state. The Hon’ble Minister emphasised Arunachal Pradesh’s unique geographical and cultural strengths, highlighting its strategic location, which includes more than 1,000 kilometres of international borders with China, Tibet, and Myanmar.

“We are the largest state in the entire Northeast, boasting an unparalleled ecological diversity with 80% forest coverage,” the Minister remarked. “Our state is blessed with stunning landscapes, dense forests, and a rich biodiversity that makes it a haven for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike.”

The Minister also highlighted the cultural richness of Arunachal Pradesh, which is home to more than 23 major tribes and hundreds of sub-tribes, each with distinct dialects, traditions, and practices. “Every 15 to 20 kilometres, you encounter a different dialect, a different traditional attire, and unique cultural practices. This diversity is our strength, and we aim to make Arunachal Pradesh one of the top tourist destinations while preserving our ecological and cultural heritage,” the Minister added.

The state’s commitment to sustainable tourism was a central theme in the Minister’s address. He emphasized the importance of involving local communities in tourism projects to ensure that the benefits of tourism are shared equitably, and that the environment is protected for future generations.

To ensure a seamless and safe experience for tourists, Arunachal Pradesh is investing in infrastructure development and enhancing safety measures, including the establishment of a dedicated tourism police force.

The North Eastern & Eastern State/UT Tourism Ministers Conference underscored the collective commitment of the states to promote tourism while preserving the region’s rich cultural and natural heritage.