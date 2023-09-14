Arunachal Pradesh initiates ‘Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration (ALBR)’ to issue ‘Baal Aadhaar’

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh launched Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration (ALBR) to enable hassle-free Aadhaar enrolment of children across the state. With this, Arunachal Pradesh has achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the 2nd state in the North Eastern Region (NER) besides Nagaland to start ALBR.

The initiative facilitates Birth Registration-based Aadhaar Enrolment for children in the 0-5 years age group. The service was launched by Smt. Mimum Tayeng, Secretary, Department of Women & Child Development (WCD), Government of Arunachal Pradesh in the presence of Col Abhishek Kaushik, Director UIDAI and his team, Shri Bebing Megu Director Economics & Statistics and Smti T.P.Loyi, Director WCD.

Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 From Arunachal to Maharashtra: aims to be INDIA bloc’s ‘Brahmastra’ campaign

Smt. Mimum Tayeng stated that ALBR will play a vital role in enrolling new born babies and also cover children below the age of 0-5 years and that this will assist in proper recording of beneficiary details on the Poshan tracker. She urged the State Government officials to co-operate in successful implementation of ALBR in all the districts of Arunachal Pradesh so that no child will be deprived of any social welfare schemes aimed for their benefit.

Col. Abhishek Koushik, Director, UIDAI informed that on successful enrolment, the child would be provided with a blue colored ‘Baal Aadhaar’ which would be visibly distinguishable from other Aadhaars. He congratulated the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for implementing ALBR and appreciated the efforts put in by the WCD department to launch the ALBR in the state within a short span of time.

He also applauded the consistent efforts being carried out by the Nodal Department, Department of Economics & Statistics (DES) and all other Registrars in the state for providing Aadhaar services to the residents in one of the toughest terrains of the country.

Arunachal: Congratulations to Dojum Pakam Lobom for her success

To ensure better reach to residents across districts, Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Arunachal Pradesh, which is also the Registrar for Birth and Death for the state, is acting as the Nodal Department for all Aadhaar Enrolment and Update activities in the state.

UIDAI has been extending continuous support to the States, by holding workshops, door to door enrolments, and visiting the remotest areas to hand hold them to derive the benefits of Aadhaar ecosystem. UIDAI’s Regional Office in Guwahati has been working closely with the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Arunachal Pradesh for Aadhaar related activities in the state.