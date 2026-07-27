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Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission Imposes RTI Penalties in Two Separate Cases

The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission has imposed separate penalties of ₹25,000 each on two Public Information Officers for failing to comply with RTI Act provisions and Commission directives, warning of further legal action in case of continued non-compliance.

Last Updated: 27/07/2026
2 minutes read
Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission Imposes RTI Penalties in Two Separate Cases

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed penalties of ₹25,000 each on two Public Information Officers (PIOs) in separate cases for allegedly violating provisions of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, and failing to comply with the Commission’s directives. The Commission has also directed both officials to deposit the penalty amount by August 10, 2026, while cautioning that further legal action may follow if they fail to comply.

According to separate press communiqués issued by the Commission, the first case pertains to Kipa Kaya, PIO-cum-Executive Engineer (DHPD), Office of the Superintending Engineer, Kameng Basin, Department of Hydro Power Development, Bomdila, West Kameng district.

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The Commission stated that a show-cause notice had been issued on May 5, 2026, directing the officer to furnish a reply and appear before the Commission. However, the officer neither responded to the notice nor appeared on the scheduled date of hearing.

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In a separate case, the Commission imposed an identical penalty on Nabam Tadap of Zoo Tin Ali Road, P/O DNG College, P/S Chimpu, Itanagar. According to the Commission, a show-cause notice issued on May 5, 2026, was also not complied with, and the officer failed to appear before the Commission during the hearing.

The Commission observed that the actions of both officials amounted to gross violation of the provisions of the RTI Act, 2005, and imposed the penalties under Section 20(1) of the Act. Both officials have been instructed to deposit the amount through Treasury Challan in favour of the Registrar, Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission, under the Head of Account “0070 – Other Administrative Charge.”

The Commission further directed both officials to submit proof of payment along with the information sought by the respective appellants before the next date of hearing. It warned that failure to comply could result in additional proceedings under Section 20(2) of the RTI Act, including recommendations for disciplinary action and the issuance of an arrest warrant under Section 18(3)(a) to secure their attendance before the Commission.

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The Commission’s action underscores the statutory responsibility of Public Information Officers to respond to RTI applications and comply with directions issued by the Information Commission.

The RTI Act, 2005, empowers Information Commissions to impose penalties on officials who fail to discharge their obligations under the law, with the objective of promoting transparency, accountability, and timely access to public information.

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Last Updated: 27/07/2026
2 minutes read
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