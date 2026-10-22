Arunachal Pradesh Honours 1962 War Martyr Neelam Tebi

KEYI PANYOR – The Indian Army and the 60th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), along with local dignitaries, paid tribute to 1962 India-China War martyr Neelam Tebi at a proposed war memorial site in Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh on October 20.

The tribute commemorated Tebi, a jawan of the 5th Assam Rifles who hailed from Nyelam village in Lower Subansiri district and was killed during Operation Bumla in the Kameng sector during the 1962 war.

According to military officials, Tebi sustained injuries on October 19, 1962, and died the following day.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has allocated ₹5 crore for the first phase of the proposed memorial, which aims to honour Tebi and other soldiers who lost their lives defending the country.

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Memorial to Feature Museum and Wall of Fame

The proposed memorial complex will include a cenotaph, a museum-cum-armoury hall, a wall of fame bearing the names of martyrs and a statue of Tebi.

The first phase is also planned to include an entrance gate, an approach road, viewpoints, landscaped gardens, a cafeteria and parking facilities. Subsequent phases are expected to incorporate an armoured tank and a helicopter as additional attractions.

The memorial is intended to serve as a place of remembrance while providing visitors with an opportunity to learn about the region’s military history and the sacrifices made by soldiers during the 1962 war.

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Nyelam Residents Donate Land for the Project

Land for the memorial has been donated by residents of Nyelam village through the local Neelam Society.

The initiative reflects the community’s efforts to preserve Tebi’s memory and recognise his contribution to the country’s defence. By establishing the memorial in his home region, the project also seeks to connect younger generations with the history of the 1962 conflict.

The memorial is expected to complement established war memorials at Tawang and Walong, which commemorate the sacrifices of Indian soldiers during the war.

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Promoting Military History and War Tourism

Beyond its commemorative purpose, the proposed complex is expected to attract visitors interested in India’s military history and the 1962 India-China War.

The planned museum, wall of fame and military displays could provide educational opportunities for students, researchers and tourists, while contributing to local tourism.

The project also highlights the role of local communities in preserving historical memory and recognising the service of soldiers from Arunachal Pradesh.

The October 20 programme formed part of events marking the 64th anniversary of the 1962 India-China War. The proposed memorial is intended to honour Neelam Tebi as well as other personnel who lost their lives defending India’s territorial integrity.