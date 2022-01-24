ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Governor meets Uttar Pradesh Governor

January 24, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal Pradesh Governor meets Uttar Pradesh Governor
ADVERTISEMENT

LUCKNOW-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) met the Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt. Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow on 24th January 2022. They discussed mutual issues where Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh can make concerted efforts for the benefit of the people of both States.

The Governor called for working together in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and augment interaction and mutual understanding between people of the two States. He called for encouraging sustainable and structured cultural connect in the areas of language learning, culture, traditions, music, tourism, sports and sharing of best practices etc.

The Governor, who is on an official tour to Uttar Pradesh visited Kashi Vishvanath Temple and shared about the project to develop Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme with the UP authorities. He suggested for exploring joint ventures in tourism, particularly in religious tourism, horticulture, organic farming, skill development and exchange programmes from students, teachers and professionals.

The Governor informed the UP Governor that large numbers of students from Arunachal Pradesh are pursuing medical, engineering and other courses in various institutions of Uttar Pradesh. He requested the Uttar Pradesh Governor to oversee their welfare.

Related Articles

Tags
January 24, 2022
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor participates in the State’s Golden Jubilee foundation day

Arunachal: Governor participates in the State’s Golden Jubilee foundation day

January 20, 2022
Arunachal: CM Launches ‘Master Plan’ for Tana Agyang Pulyang View Point at Ziro

Arunachal: CM Launches ‘Master Plan’ for Tana Agyang Pulyang View Point at Ziro

January 19, 2022
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke dwar camp held at Dutongkhar in Tawang

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke dwar held at Dutongkhar in Tawang

January 19, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC Members and officers calls on the Governor

Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC Members and officers calls on the Governor

January 19, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh tableau selected for Republic Day parade

Arunachal Pradesh tableau selected for Republic Day parade

January 19, 2022
Arunachal: Governor, Chief Minister interact with Japanese Ambassador

Arunachal: Governor, Chief Minister interact with Japanese Ambassador

January 18, 2022
Arunachal: Governor, Chief Minister discuss projects in the Border Areas

Arunachal: Governor, Chief Minister discuss projects in the Border Areas

January 18, 2022
Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Basar

Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Basar

January 18, 2022
Arunachal: ANYA defers 48 Hours ICR Bandh call

Arunachal: ANYA defers 48 Hours ICR Bandh call

January 17, 2022
Arunachal: GUV, CM discuss COVID-19 situation

Arunachal: GUV, CM discuss COVID-19 situation

January 17, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button