Arunachal Pradesh Governor meets Uttar Pradesh Governor

LUCKNOW- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) met the Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt. Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow on 24th January 2022. They discussed mutual issues where Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh can make concerted efforts for the benefit of the people of both States.

The Governor called for working together in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and augment interaction and mutual understanding between people of the two States. He called for encouraging sustainable and structured cultural connect in the areas of language learning, culture, traditions, music, tourism, sports and sharing of best practices etc.

The Governor, who is on an official tour to Uttar Pradesh visited Kashi Vishvanath Temple and shared about the project to develop Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme with the UP authorities. He suggested for exploring joint ventures in tourism, particularly in religious tourism, horticulture, organic farming, skill development and exchange programmes from students, teachers and professionals.

The Governor informed the UP Governor that large numbers of students from Arunachal Pradesh are pursuing medical, engineering and other courses in various institutions of Uttar Pradesh. He requested the Uttar Pradesh Governor to oversee their welfare.