Arunachal Pradesh Girl’s Heartwarming Rendition of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ Goes Viral, Captivates India

“A little voice somewhere in Arunachal echoing a mighty nation’s anthem, letting the world know ‘I am India and India is me.’ Jai Hind.”

Last Updated: 11/08/2025
Arunachal Pradesh Girl’s Heartwarming Rendition of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ Goes Viral, Captivates India
ITANAGAR- A heartwarming video of a young schoolgirl from Arunachal Pradesh singing India’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, has taken the internet by storm, winning hearts across the nation just days ahead of India’s 79th Independence Day on August 15. The adorable clip, showcasing the child’s innocent yet passionate performance, has sparked an outpouring of love and patriotism on social media.
The video, shared on X by Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi on August 7, features the young girl, dressed in her school uniform, standing at attention with her eyes closed as she sings the national anthem during a school assembly. Her sincere effort, though not pitch-perfect, radiates pure emotion and patriotism, striking a chord with viewers. The caption accompanying the video reads, “A little voice somewhere in Arunachal echoing a mighty nation’s anthem, letting the world know ‘I am India and India is me.’ Jai Hind.”

The girl’s earnest rendition, complete with her adorable expressions and unwavering focus, has been hailed as “the cutest thing on the internet” by netizens. Social media users have flooded the comment sections with praise, with one user writing, “These daughters and granddaughters of India will be the proud saviours of the nation. Proud, beautiful, strong.” Another commented, “In her tiny voice, I hear the echoes of Arunachal’s mountains and India’s heart. A reminder that patriotism is not just sung, but lived. Jai Hind!”

The viral video, which has garnered over 394,000 views on X, has been shared widely across platforms, including Instagram, where the account NET Northeast Today also posted the clip. The girl’s performance has been celebrated for its raw emotion and innocence, with many noting that her heartfelt singing embodies the spirit of unity and national pride. “The national spirit got cuter with this baby girl’s rendition. Lovely,” one user remarked.

This is not the first time a child from Arunachal Pradesh has captured the nation’s attention with a rendition of the national anthem. In 2019, a similar video of a young child from the state reciting Jana Gana Mana with sincerity, despite mixing up some lines, also went viral for its earnestness. These moments continue to highlight the deep sense of patriotism in India’s Northeast, reinforcing themes of unity and cultural identity.
As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, the video serves as a poignant reminder of the power of simple, genuine expressions of love for the country. The young girl’s performance has not only brought smiles but also united people across the nation in celebrating the spirit of Jana Gana Mana, written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911.
With the video continuing to spread rapidly, it has become a symbol of hope and pride, showcasing how even the smallest voices can echo the soul of a billion-strong nation. As one user aptly put it, “Her innocent anthem rendition from Arunachal warms hearts across India ahead of I-Day.”

