Arunachal Pradesh Girl’s Heartwarming Rendition of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ Goes Viral, Captivates India
“A little voice somewhere in Arunachal echoing a mighty nation’s anthem, letting the world know ‘I am India and India is me.’ Jai Hind.”
Also Read- Little Boy’s School Escape in Arunachal Pradesh Goes Viral, Showcasing Teachers’ Dedication
Watch Video
A little voice somewhere in Arunachal echoing a mighty nations anthem, letting the world know “I am India and India is me”. Jai Hind.@BJP4Arunachal @BJP4India @PemaKhanduBJP @TheAshokSinghal @KalingMoyongBJP pic.twitter.com/7RRjzRj6BR
— Mutchu Mithi (@Mutchu4) August 7, 2025
The viral video, which has garnered over 394,000 views on X, has been shared widely across platforms, including Instagram, where the account NET Northeast Today also posted the clip. The girl’s performance has been celebrated for its raw emotion and innocence, with many noting that her heartfelt singing embodies the spirit of unity and national pride. “The national spirit got cuter with this baby girl’s rendition. Lovely,” one user remarked.