Arunachal Pradesh: four new Covid-19 death, 148 fresh cases confirmed on Tuesday

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported four more death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 28, and 193 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 12561, said a report of health department.

Death-1 reported in ICR- A ’56’ Yrs old male (Non-APST) with COVID-19 infection and hailing from A-sector, Itanagar (Permanent Add: Lakhimpur, Assam) died at 02.20 AM on 13th Oct.2020. He was suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension. Patient was referred from RKMH, Itanagar and admitted to DCH-Chimpu on 13th Oct.2020 at 12.05 AM and died due to Acute Cardiac Injury. The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Death-2 reported in Changlang- A ’42’ Yrs old Male (Non-APST) hailing from Kharsang, Changlang district died at 2.30 PM on 12th Oct. 2020. He was suffering from Diabetes and tested positive for COVID-19 by RAT on 3rd Oct. 2020 at PHC Kharsang. The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Death-3 reported in East Siang – A ’88’ Yrs old female (APST) with COVID-19 infection and hailing from Sille Village, East Siang District died on 13th Oct.2020 at FRU, Ruksin in emergency ward due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Death-4 reported in West Siang- A ’50’ Yrs old (Non-APST) was brought dead to hospital. RAT was done on the dead body and tested positive for COVID-19. The body was disposed and cremated as per COVID-19 protocol.

Seventy nine of the 193 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 25 from West Siang, 21 from East Siang, 18 from Changlang, 11 from Lohit, 10 from Lower Dibang Valley, 7 from Tirap, 6 from Upper Subansiri, 4 from Papumpare, 3 from Anjaw, 2 each from West Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Longding and Upper Siang. 1 each from Tawang, Namsai and Lower Subansiri.

Thirty two out of 193 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 161 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 170 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 4705 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 1019 ) and Papum Pare ( 804 ).

Of the 12561 cases, 2960 are active while 9573 people have recovered, 28 patients have died, and 271248 persons have been tested so far.