Arunachal Floods : Church Washed Away, Schools Submerged in Parsi Parlo

ITANAGAR: Severe flash floods triggered by continuous monsoon rainfall have caused widespread devastation in Parsi Parlo, a remote border town in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, washing away a church, damaging schools and government buildings, and cutting off road connectivity after the Kumey River crossed the danger level.

The flooding struck during the early hours after incessant rainfall caused the Parsi Parlo River to rise rapidly, inundating residential areas and public infrastructure. Among the worst-hit structures was St. Thomas Church, which was completely swept away by the powerful floodwaters.

According to Bishop Benny of the Diocese of Itanagar, parish priests successfully rescued the Blessed Sacrament before the church was engulfed by the flood, preventing the loss of sacred items despite the complete destruction of the church building.

The disaster also severely affected the parish’s educational and residential facilities. The parish school has been fully submerged, while the presbytery and convent sustained extensive flood damage as water levels continued to rise.

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Established in 2019, Parsi Parlo Parish serves more than 1,200 Catholics across 14 substations, making it an important centre for worship, education and community service in one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most remote regions.

Beyond the parish, flooding has caused widespread damage across the border town. Local authorities said the Kumey River overflowed after crossing the danger mark, inundating government offices, the Inspection Bungalow, schools and several residential buildings. Roads in multiple colonies remain underwater, while floodwaters continue to affect daily life.

Heavy rainfall has also triggered landslides and soil erosion across Kurung Kumey district. Several valley bridges have reportedly been washed away, and the only road connecting Parsi Parlo to the district headquarters at Koloriang has been temporarily blocked, disrupting transportation, emergency response and the supply of essential commodities.

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Officials have advised residents to remain vigilant as rainfall continues across the district. Disaster management teams and local authorities are monitoring river levels and assessing damage, while concerns remain that further rainfall could worsen flooding and trigger additional landslides.

The latest flooding is part of a broader spell of monsoon-related disasters affecting several districts of Arunachal Pradesh. In recent months, multiple areas have experienced flash floods, landslides and cloudbursts, resulting in damage to infrastructure, disruption of connectivity and loss of lives in some locations.

Relief and damage assessment operations are continuing, with authorities prioritising the safety of residents and restoration of access to flood-affected communities.