Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Flags Off First Road Construction Using Full Depth Reclamation Technology

FDR technology, widely acclaimed for its green methodology, reuses the existing distressed bituminous surface and a specified portion of the underlying base.

Last Updated: 25/05/2025
1 minute read
TEZU-  In a landmark move towards eco-conscious and sustainable infrastructure development, Arunachal Pradesh officially launched its first road construction project using Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III.

The ceremonial flag-off was led by Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister P D Sona, accompanied by Advisor to RWD Zingnu Namchoom and Tezu MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai. The event was also attended by district Heads of Offices, Executive Engineers, and enthusiastic local residents.

FDR technology, widely acclaimed for its green methodology, reuses the existing distressed bituminous surface and a specified portion of the underlying base. This reduces the need for quarrying and material disposal, making the construction process more sustainable and cost-effective.

Three major roads are being constructed under this FDR initiative:

  • Tezu to Lama Camp (5.80 Km) – ₹443.82 lakh
  • NH-52 to Doorah Nallah (5.96 Km) – ₹472.86 lakh
  • New Seren Circle to Nari HQ (28.12 Km) – ₹2,493 lakh

With a combined length of 39.88 Km, the bundled projects were awarded to M/s Sedi Allied Agency after competitive bidding. Given that the machinery cost for FDR ranges between ₹5–6 crore, consolidating work under one contractor ensures optimal resource use and financial efficiency.

This pioneering initiative is poised to set a benchmark for sustainable road building in the region, aligning with PMGSY’s broader goal of upgrading 1,25,000 km of rural roads nationwide. FDR is especially relevant for hilly and environmentally sensitive areas like Arunachal Pradesh, offering a model for Public Works and Rural Works Departments across the state.

