Arunachal Pradesh extends lockdown till April 30

Itanagar

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday extended the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus from April 14 to 30, informed Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh.

However, Govt has decided that offices of few important department or directorates in district level will start functioning from 15th April, but the supporting staff will come to office on 15 days rotational basis.

However those offices which are not very important will remain closed till 30th Aril, informed Naresh Kumar. officials of those department or directorates which are remain closed, will continue to work from their houses.

Only state-run buses will be allowed to ply on the roads. Construction work will be allowed to resume after contractors seek permission from authorities concerned, but migrant labourers cannot be employed, he told reporters here.

Govt also permitted Agriculture, Horticulture and Tea gardens to start functioning, but using of masks and social distancing are must be follow, said naresh kumar.

Intensive care units will be set up in hospitals at Tawang, Tezu, Aalo, Pasighat, Ziro and Khonsa this month, the official added.