 Arunachal Pradesh continues to witness a spike in Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 18738

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh continued to witness a spike in Covid-19 cases with the detection of 102 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 18,738.

According to the bulletin issued by the state Directorate of Health Services (DHS), out of the new Covid-19 cases, the highest was reported from Itanagar Capital Complex at 48, followed by Lower Subansiri 10, West Kameng and Papum Pare eight each.

Seven each case were also reported from Lower Dibang Valley and Changlang, five from Lohit, three from Tirap, two from Namsai, one each from Tawang, Upper Siang, Lower Siang and East Siang.

As per the bulletin, barring 24, all the patients are asymptomatic.

On the other hand, 83 patients were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 17,273. The recovery rate is over 92 per cent. Active cases stood at 1406. Fifty-nine fatalities recorded so far.