Arunachal Pradesh Conducts Nation’s First Computer Based Test  for All India Trade Exams for ITI Students.

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to successfully conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) in All India Trade Test (AITT) for Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Students. The examination was conducted exclusively and only for Arunachal Pradesh from 9thto 20th December 2020 by Directorate General of Trainings (DGT) and National Instructional Media Institute (NIMI), Chennai, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, New Delhi through Directorate of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of Arunachal Pradesh in their 5 Govt. ITIs for 795 students.

The traditional form of examination using OMRC Sheets was replaced by Web Baseda examination as done for premier entrance examinations like JEE, AIEEE, NET and it was found to be more accurate, faster & reliable. With usage of technology in the examination process the results are prepared in very short duration without any manual intervention.

Subu Tabin Director, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of Arunachal Pradesh after visiting the examination centre in ITI informed that the CBT for AITT was a big challenge as in this era of digitization the ITIs in the state are not sufficiently equipped with resources like computers, switches, high speed servers, LAN etc. This task was more difficult to accomplish due to poor internet connectivity in the state in general and places like Tabarijo, Balinong with almost zero internet connectivity.

This exam was conducted after prolong lockdown due to COVID 19 pandemic in a special arrangement being done by the state Government in permission with the Govt.of India for the benefit of the students of the state. Everyday ITIs official has to travel carrying the servers to a place with decent internet connectivity to submit the day’s exam data to NIMI and get the update of the next day’s examination. Inspite of the limitations all the ITIs of the state has successfully conducted the CBT and has been a torch bearer by leading the nation in conduct of the first ever CBT for the students of ITIs.

Tabin,Director, SDE also inform that this exam was conducted as a special exam only for the ITI students of Arunachal Pradesh for which he expressed his gratitude to the Director General of Training, GoI and her team. He also a word of appreciation for the official of the ITIs for successful conduct of such kind of the exam for the first time in the country.

Examination for 795 candidates across 5 Government ITIs of Arunachal Pradesh was conducted indifferent 21 trades in Govt.ITI at Yupia, Roing, Dirang, Balinong & Tabarijo. He congratulated and appreciatedall the ITIs for the successful conduct of the CBT in a back to back calendar of 12 days and thanked DGT & NIMI team for round the clock support extended to the officers and officials of the Directorate who has been coordinating the entire process. The resource management efforts put up by the Department has become a learning experience for various line Department and Senior officers who visited the ITIs to oversee the ongoing Computer Based Test.The new process of ITI examination for the entire nation starting from Arunachal Pradesh aptly in true spirit of “the Land of Rising Sun”.