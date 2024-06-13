Arunachal Pradesh cm Pema Khandu swearing-in ceremony- LIVE UPDATE

Pema Khandu swearing-in ceremony- LIVE UPDATE- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu will take oath as the CM of the state for the third consecutive term on Thursday. Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony to be held at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar at around 11.00 am.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Health Minister and BJP president J P Nadda, and a host of senior party leaders are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the event, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal said there is great enthusiasm among the people as the BJP is forming the government once again in the state. “People are very excited.

Live Update-

Complete list of Council of Minister

Pema Khandu- Chief Minister Chowna Mein- Dy Chief Minister Biyuram Wahgey- Cabinet Minister Nyato Dokum Cabinet Minister Gabriel D Wangsu Cabinet Minister Wangki Lowang Cabinet Minister P D Sona Cabinet Minister Mama Natung Cabinet Minister Balo Raja Cabinet Minister Kento Jini Cabinet Minister Ojing Tashing Cabinet Minister

Watch Video of the political journey of Pema Khandu