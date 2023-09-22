Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu calls on PM Modi, thanks him for making women’s quota in LS, assemblies a reality

NEW DELHI – Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and congratulated him for the passage of the women’s reservation bill in Parliament, saying women will now have greater representation in the highest decision-making bodies.

Also Read- join my campaign against ‘money culture’ in elections; Pema Khandu to people

Khandu also said that during the meeting, he had an enriching discussion with the prime minister on various development matters of Arunachal Pradesh. “An honour indeed to meet Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji today. I congratulated him for the historic passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in both the Houses of Parliament, making reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies a reality,” he wrote on ‘X’.

The chief minister said with this landmark transformative reform, now women will have representation in the highest decision-making bodies in greater numbers. “I am truly indebted to Hon’ble PM for his bold move towards women empowerment.”

Also Read- Jyotiraditya Scindia and Pema Khandu to inaugurate newly developed infrastructure at Tezu Airport

Khandu said, “Also had an enriching discussion…on various development matters of Arunachal Pradesh. Blessed to have his margdarshan and am humbled by his love and affection for the people of our state.” The bill to reserve a third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha unanimously voted in its favour. The Lok Sabha passed the bill on Wednesday.