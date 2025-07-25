Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Attends Dalai Lama’s Spiritual Gathering in Ladakh

ZANSKAR ( Ladakh )– Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined nearly 30,000 spiritual seekers at the revered Karsha Photang in Zanskar, Ladakh, to participate in ‘Yarchos Chenmo,’ the Great Summer Dharma gathering hosted by the Karsha Monastery.

The sacred event, held under the vast Ladakhi skies, was graced by the presence of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, who delivered a profound discourse on key Buddhist principles, including compassion, dependent origination, the Four Noble Truths, the concept of emptiness, and the path of the Bodhisattva.

Khandu, currently on a visit to Ladakh, described the experience as “deeply humbling and spiritually uplifting” in a social media post, emphasizing the Dalai Lama’s “quiet power of compassion” and “timeless wisdom.”

He was also granted a private audience with the Tibetan spiritual leader at Karsha Photang, the Dalai Lama’s official residence in Zanskar.

Reflecting on the meeting, Khandu wrote, “To be in the presence of His Holiness is to feel the quiet power of compassion, the boundless depth of wisdom, and the warmth of a smile that holds centuries of spiritual legacy.”

The Chief Minister’s participation underscores Arunachal Pradesh’s deep-rooted spiritual and cultural ties with the broader Himalayan Buddhist tradition. His attendance at the gathering highlights the unifying power of faith and the Dalai Lama’s enduring influence in fostering compassion, harmony, and wisdom across borders.

Khandu also paid tribute to the Dalai Lama, calling him “Avalokiteshvara in human form, a beacon of universal compassion,” and expressed gratitude for the rare spiritual experience.

The event, attended by thousands of devotees, served as a reminder of the timeless teachings of Buddhism and their relevance in promoting peace and unity in today’s world.

Khandu’s presence further strengthened the cultural and spiritual bonds between Arunachal Pradesh and the Himalayan region, reflecting the shared heritage of compassion and wisdom.