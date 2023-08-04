ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister calls on the Governor

The Governor and the Chief Minister discussed on roads, internet communication, availability of department and district data for planning and various ongoing welfare schemes and projects in the State.

ITANAGAR-  Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 4th August 2023. They discussed about developmental programmes in the State including Vibrant Village Projects.

The Governor, who visited Zemithang, one of the selected border villages under the Vibrant Village pilot project, shared his observation with the Chief Minister. He called for cluster approach, involving all departments in bringing notable growth and progress in the village.

The Chief Minister apprised the Governor about the hydropower projects and proposed signing of Memorandums of Understanding with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs).

