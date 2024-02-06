Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 6th February 2024. They discussed the ensuing Assembly session, developmental activities in the border areas and welfare measures.

The Governor discussed with the Chief Minister the need to monitor and steer the projects for fructification for the coming financial year in line with Viksit Bharat @2047 vision. They took an overall view on issues related to security, education, health and tourism.

The Governor also suggested harnessing the potential of the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in games and sports, art and cultural activities and entrepreneurship. He emphasized for an inclusive programme, including educational endeavour to make the youth to become entrepreneurs and job providers.

The Chief Minister updated the Governor on developmental issues of the State as well as the activities being planned for the Statehood Day and likely impending visits. He also apprised the Governor of the remedial steps taken by the State Government to address the challenges of the people.