National

Arunachal Pradesh BJP MLA Ratu Techi, Three Others Sentenced to Two Years in Cheque Bounce Case

Ratu Techi, represents the Sagalee Assembly Constituency in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district and was elected unopposed in the 2024 state elections.

Last Updated: 14/06/2025
1 minute read
MOHALI ( Punjab )– In a significant ruling, a Mohali court sentenced Ratu Techi, a sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, along with three others, to two years of simple imprisonment in a cheque bounce case on June 12, 2025.

The verdict, delivered by Judicial Magistrate First Class Abhay Rajan Shukla, also imposed a hefty fine of ₹5.55 crore on the convicts under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The convicted individuals—company director Tara Techi, director Julli Techi, managing director Ratu Techi, and general manager PK Roy of TK Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd—were found guilty of issuing dishonoured cheques worth ₹50 lakh each.

The cheques, issued to settle payments for construction materials supplied by GTC-M-TRADEZ LLP, Morinda, were dishonoured twice in 2020 due to insufficient funds, as confirmed by the complainant’s counsel, Tejwinder Singh Gill.

Ratu Techi, represents the Sagalee Assembly Constituency in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district and was elected unopposed in the 2024 state elections. The court clarified that any payments made by the convicts to the complainant during the case's pendency, if accepted, would be adjusted against the total compensation awarded.

This high-profile case has drawn attention due to the involvement of a public representative and underscores the legal consequences of financial mismanagement under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The verdict marks a notable moment in cheque bounce litigation, particularly for its implications on corporate accountability and public officeholders.

