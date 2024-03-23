Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls 2024: NPP releases first list of 29 candidates

ITANAGAR- The National People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday released its first list of 29 candidates for the Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls scheduled for April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement, made by the party’s national general secretary James P K Sangma, included three sitting MLAs, one former minister and three former legislators. The list also featured 22 first-time candidates.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Among the key contenders are Thangwang Wangham, former two-time MLA and current president of the party’s state unit, who will contest for the Longding-Pumao constituency in Longding district.

Former minister Japu Deru will seek election from Bomdila constituency, while ex-MLA Tani Loffa and Dikto Yekar will contest from Seppa West and Daporijo constituencies, respectively, the party said.

Also Read- Former BJP Youth Leader Namgey Tsering declares himself as Candidate from Tawang Assembly Constituency

Former BJP Youth Leader Namgey Tsering who declared himself as Candidate from Tawang Assembly Constituency, month back, now NPP has announced his name as NPP candidate for the 02-Tawang constituency in the upcoming 11th General Legislative Assembly Election in 2024. His name is at the top in the list.

Other significant candidates include sitting Independent MLA Karikho Kri, who will seek re-election from Tezu constituency, and sitting NPP MLA Gokar Basar, contesting again from Basar.

Also Read- Badang Tayeng, Oken Tayang join PPA

Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, a sitting BJP MLA from Kalaktang constituency, who was denied a BJP ticket, will contest as an NPP nominee.

The decision by the NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, to abstain from fielding candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state and instead support BJP candidates, reflects its alliance with the North East Democratic Alliance.

Candidate List