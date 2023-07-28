Arunachal Pradesh: 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pangin in Siang, No Casualty Reported So Far

PASIGHAT- An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted, Pangin area of Siang district, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). No casualty or damage to properties have been reported so far, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the NCS, the quake had an epicentre north of Pangin in Siang district.

“Earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred on 28-07-2023, 08:50:36 IST, Lat 30.01 and Long: 98.48, Depth 10 Km, Location: 221 Km NNW of Panging, Arunachal Pradesh, India,” the NCS said in its Twitter handle.

Earlier on July 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Tawang district in the northeastern state.

Are you living in that area, where Earthquake strikes. did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details . if you have photo, whatsapp to us, 8011568848.