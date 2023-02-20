Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Ziro

ZIRO- The 37th Statehood Day was celebrated at Padi Yube Outdoor Stadium here today. Unfurling the national flag, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime read out the landmarks of the state after achieving Statehood in 1987 from being a Union Territory and highlighted the various achievements of the Pema Khandu led Govt.

While pointing out that Lower Subansiri was now reckoned as a front runner District for several all round developments taking place in the District under the leadership of two performing ministers Er.Tage Taki and Taba Tedir, the DC informed that the District was now better connected with TAH nearly completed in this stretch which had shortened the travel time from Ziro to Itanagar by three hours from the previous six hours while introduction of air connectivity to Ziro had also brought great relief to tourists and urgent domestic travelers.

Highlighting the other significant developments taking place at the District, the DC particularly informed that Yachuli sub-division under Ziro-II circle was developing at a very fast-phase which had the potential to be headquarter of the proposed Keyi-Panyor District.

Meanwhile, the DC also appealed the citizens to cooperate and supplement the District Administration in its efforts to curb the drug menace and garbage management in the District.

The day-long celebration was marked by band display by students of VKV Ziro, release of music video album of legendary Apatani singer Hage Ade Volume-II under the banner of Aato Alung Production House, presentation of commendation certificates and awards to 11 individual achievers and display of cultural items. The final men’s volley ball match was also played between the Education and Police teams in which the former defeated the latter in two straight set games.

Earlier, ADC Hq. Millo Kojin inaugurated the ten exhibition stalls put up by several Govt. departments, SHG’s, NGO’s and Cooperative Societies.

Besides HoD’s and officials, several prominent senior citizens, panchayat leaders, gaon buras and gaon buris, public and students attended the function.