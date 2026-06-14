Arunachal Pradesh Achieves 20 GI Registrations, Boosting Tribal Heritage and Rural Livelihoods

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh has reached a significant milestone in the preservation and promotion of its indigenous heritage with the registration of 20 Geographical Indication (GI) products, covering a diverse range of agricultural products, textiles, handicrafts, foods, and traditional beverages.

The achievement reflects a sustained effort to protect traditional knowledge and strengthen the economic value of products closely associated with the state’s tribal communities and unique cultural practices.

Arunachal Pradesh’s GI journey began during 2014-15 with the registration of Arunachal Orange and Idu Mishmi Textile, the state’s first two GI-recognized products. Over the following years, efforts were expanded with support from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), which facilitated the registration process for several indigenous products from different regions of the state.

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Between 2020-21 and 2026, 18 additional products received GI registration. These include Khamti Rice, Yak Churpi, Tangsa Textile, Handmade Carpet, Wangcho Wooden Craft, Adi Kekir (Ginger), Apatani Textile, Monpa Textile, Nyishi Textile, Monpa Handmade Paper, Adi Textile, Singpho Tea, Galo Textile, Adi Apong, Dao (Traditional Sword), Angnyat Millet, Marua Apo, and Tai Khamti Textile.

A Geographical Indication is a form of intellectual property protection that identifies a product as originating from a specific geographical region and possessing qualities, characteristics, or a reputation linked to that location. GI registration helps prevent unauthorized use of product names while providing legal recognition to traditional products and production methods.

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For Arunachal Pradesh, where cultural diversity and indigenous traditions form an integral part of social and economic life, GI registration is increasingly being viewed as a tool for safeguarding traditional knowledge systems while creating new economic opportunities. The recognition can improve product visibility, enhance consumer confidence, and potentially enable producers to access premium markets.

Officials note that the benefits of GI registration extend beyond legal protection. The recognition can contribute to livelihood generation, entrepreneurship development, tourism promotion, and rural economic growth, particularly in remote tribal regions where traditional crafts and agricultural products remain important sources of income.

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NABARD, which has played a key role in supporting the GI registration process, is also focusing on post-registration interventions. These include facilitating the registration of authorised users, capacity-building programmes for artisans and producers, branding and packaging support, quality standardisation measures, and market linkage initiatives.

The objective, according to stakeholders involved in the process, is to ensure that GI recognition translates into tangible economic benefits for local communities rather than remaining a symbolic designation.

Several additional products from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh are currently under consideration for GI registration. If approved, they would further expand the state’s portfolio of protected indigenous products.

The attainment of 20 GI registrations marks an important step in Arunachal Pradesh’s efforts to preserve cultural heritage while leveraging traditional knowledge and local products as drivers of sustainable rural development and economic growth.