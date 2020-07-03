Arunachal: PRA on cluster farming organised at Bana

Seppa- In a bid to boost the agriculture and horticulture sector, Participatory Rural Appraisal to draw a roadmap for cluster farming in convergence with MGNREGA was organised successfully with mass participation of local farmers today here at Yangsey, Bana. The programme was monitored and guided by East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla in collaboration with Rural, Panchayat, Agriculture and Horticulture departments and ArSRLM.

Briefing the participants on ways and means to draw a plan for successful implementation of the initiative, DC P Pravimal Abhishek enquired about the resources and suggested the DRDA to collect inputs from the locals and carry out social and resource mapping of the area. He also directed the department to prepare the seasonality calendar and charter of roles and responsibilities.

Enquiring about the water sources, DC suggested for construction of storage tank and channels and directed for immediate construction of proposed bore wells. Regarding farm mechanisation, DC suggested for identification of suitable place for setting up of a Custom Hiring Centre and directed the ArSRLM to identify and train the local youths to man the centre.

Suggesting for intercropping under this initiative and preparation of list of suitable crops based on PRA and soil health, DC urged the locals to share their views and directed the agriculture department to conduct soil testing of the area. He also advocated for immediate formation of FPO in the area.

Appreciating the people and the departments concerned for successful implementation of Hamare Khet Hamare Bachche, an initiative initiated by the DC himself, DC P Pravimal Abhishek, calling the fertile land of Bana a Bhangar Bhumi, urged all to work with same zeal and enthusiasm to realise true benefits of the proposed cluster farming initiative.

The DC also inspected the farms and discussed with the locals about the problems being faced by them in farming. He directed the agriculture department to assist the farmers in getting organic certification.

The DC was accompanied by ADC (HQ) Dahey Sangno, PD (DRDA) Ashok Tajo, ADO JU Bahar, Bana BDO Rakham Langdo, ADI Nondo Doka and host of BDOs and govt. officials of ArSRLM and panchayat department.