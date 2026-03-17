Arunachal: PPVFRA Awareness Programme Held in Geku

GEKU- An awareness programme on Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights (PPVFRA) focusing on germplasm conservation in Arunachal Pradesh was organised at Geku on March 16.

The programme was conducted under the aegis of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority and jointly organised by the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region Arunachal Pradesh Centre and Krishi Vigyan Kendra Geku.

Around 120 participants, including farmers, scientists, extension personnel, and officials from agriculture and allied departments, attended the programme.

The programme was graced by L Wangchu as the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted the importance of protecting indigenous crop varieties and conserving germplasm resources of Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasized that farmers play a crucial role in safeguarding traditional crop diversity and should benefit from the provisions of the PPVFRA Act.

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Earlier, Oyinti Megu welcomed the participants and explained the objectives of the programme. Sanjay Kumar Pandey emphasised the need to raise awareness among farmers about registration and protection of plant varieties under the PPVFRA framework to safeguard farmers’ innovations and traditional knowledge.

A seed and germplasm exhibition featuring traditional crop varieties brought by participating farmers was also organised as part of the programme. Experts delivered lectures during the technical sessions on plant variety registration procedures, conservation of agricultural and horticultural biodiversity, and opportunities available to farmers under the PPVFRA Act.

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Resource persons included Ashim Debnath, Thupten Tsomu, Thejangulie Angami, Patu Khate Zeliang and Ampee Tasung.

On March 17, a training-cum-field day on organic seed production of field crops in the mid-hills of Arunachal Pradesh was conducted. The session included a farmer–scientist interaction programme and the distribution of agricultural inputs under the AICRP Seed Project.

Among the officials present were Mitinam Jongkey, Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) from the District Agriculture Office in Yingkiong; Lency Tangu, ADO from DAO Geku; Ponung Taki, ADO from the District Horticulture Office in Boleng; Ameng Nangkar and Ameng Padung from DAO Yingkiong; Borik Perme, Horticulture Development Officer from DHO Geku; Minu Rada, Block Mission Manager at ArSRLM Geku; and Dr. Tarbom Taipodia, District Mission Manager at ArSRLM Boleng.