Arunachal

Arunachal: PPOU dedicates a mini stadium galley to people of Mirem village

The mini stadium was voluntarily constructed by PPOU at General football ground, Mirem village here in East Siang which has the sitting capacity to accomodate 160 persons.

Last Updated: April 5, 2023
PASIGHAT-   Padu-Padung Opiin Union (PPOU) dedicated a mini stadium/gallery to people of Mirem village under Bilat circle on Monday in the presence of village Head Gaon Burah, Headmaster UPS Mirem and general public.

The mini stadium was voluntarily constructed by PPOU at General football ground, Mirem village here in East Siang which has the sitting capacity to accomodate 160 persons. The construction work of the gallary/ministadium was initially consented by the society  during its 6th Padu-Padung Opiin Union general conference held on last 12-14th January’2023 at Mirem village.

The mini stadium was Inaugurated by the then President PPOU, Taken Padung and  and is now dedicated to Mirem village authority on Monday.

Whille speaking on the handing and taking ceremony, the Secretary General(PPOU) Er Tadung Padung informed the people about the neccessity of the stadium in modern age and he adviced the village and school authority to preserve the created asset meant for the future generation.

While Tahan Taggu, HGB of Mirem village and Tatan Dupak, Head master UPS Mirem while accepting the mini stadium also spoke on the ocassion and they appreciated the PPOU society for such noble contribution.

The programme ended with vote of thanks by Tagom Padung (President ) Kiiling Kanggeng Society followed by a community feast, informed Er. Tadung Padung.

