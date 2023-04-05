Arunachal: PPOU dedicates a mini stadium galley to people of Mirem village

PASIGHAT- Padu-Padung Opiin Union (PPOU) dedicated a mini stadium/gallery to people of Mirem village under Bilat circle on Monday in the presence of village Head Gaon Burah, Headmaster UPS Mirem and general public.

The mini stadium was voluntarily constructed by PPOU at General football ground, Mirem village here in East Siang which has the sitting capacity to accomodate 160 persons. The construction work of the gallary/ministadium was initially consented by the society during its 6th Padu-Padung Opiin Union general conference held on last 12-14th January’2023 at Mirem village.

The mini stadium was Inaugurated by the then President PPOU, Taken Padung and and is now dedicated to Mirem village authority on Monday.