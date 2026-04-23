Arunachal: Poshan Pakhwada Celebrated in Lower Siang

GENSI (Arunachal Pradesh): The 8th edition of Poshan Pakhwada was observed across Gensi block in Lower Siang district on April 23, 2026, with participation from Self Help Groups (SHGs), local residents, and officials, focusing on nutrition awareness and community-led initiatives.

As part of the celebrations, a traditional recipe contest highlighting locally available nutritious food was organised by the Lune Bane Model Cluster Level Federation (MCLF) in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM). The programme aimed to promote indigenous dietary practices and improve awareness around nutritional well-being.

The event brought together community members, women entrepreneurs, and local leaders, reflecting an effort to integrate cultural practices with public health messaging. Speakers emphasised the role of community participation in addressing nutritional challenges.

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Dr. Tabi Nguba, Medical Officer at Gensi, highlighted the importance of maternal and child nutrition and informed participants about the availability of free medicines at health centres. He also underscored the significance of early childhood development, particularly during the first three years, and cautioned against excessive screen time, citing its potential impact on speech and cognitive development.

Ms. Kombi Tao, Vice Principal of GHSS Gensi, spoke about the importance of discipline, parental guidance, and value-based upbringing in shaping children’s development. She stressed the need for consistent engagement by families in nurturing positive behaviour among young individuals.

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The programme was attended by Tadam Zirdo, who commended the efforts of SHG members and ArSRLM officials, particularly women participants, for organising the event. He noted that initiatives like Poshan Pakhwada play a significant role in addressing grassroots-level health and nutrition issues.

A key component of the programme was the disbursement of financial assistance amounting to ₹27.20 lakh under the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme, implemented by ArSRLM under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India. The assistance was extended to 18 SHGs and three individual beneficiaries to support existing enterprises and promote local entrepreneurship.

The event concluded with participants expressing increased awareness of nutrition, health practices, and sustainable livelihoods, indicating the continued relevance of community-based outreach initiatives in rural development.