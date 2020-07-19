Arunachal: Portion of hostel building damaged due to heavy rain in Kebang

ADVERTISEMENT

Pangin: The torrential rain this morning has severely damaged a portion of hostel building and its kitchen at Govt Model (Secondary) School Kebang.

A small nallah (Dengki kobung) had over flowed from the national highway side and triggered landslide where both the hostel building and its kitchen were damaged.

There is risk of more damages to the building in future if proper protection wall is not constructed in the landslide area, informed an official. He also added that the over flowing water had also inundated the school play ground and damaged many portions of it. It has also damaged the water supply pipe line connecting the school and staff quarters.

Later, the public of Kebang Village and the staffs of model school hired an excavator and diverted the water flow. They later expressed their thankfulness to the road construction company for responding their request on time.

On getting the report of the boys hostel damage, Siang DC Rajeev Takuk has directed the EAC Pangin to take prompt action to divert the water flow to different direction. He also sanction some amount for immediate relief.

The heavy downpour on Sunday has also resulted in damaging the water channel of Yembung hydel in Kebang, forcing the power house to shut down.

“It’s regretted to inform that due to heavy landslides in power channel of Yembung Hydel, the plant has been shut down. We shall try to clear the slides as soon as the weather permits. As of now due to continuous slides, it may not be possible to engage manpower”, informed an official source from the department.

The traffic movement between Pasighat to Pangin was also closed due to blockades of national highway in various areas. Many vehicles carrying essential commodities, medical patient, officials etc were also stuck.

The block points were at Lai Korong near Koreng, Lelek slope near Rottung and in some other places like Babuk, Kebang and Pangin.

The road connectivity between the district headquarters of Aalo and Boleng were also snapped due to complete washed out at 26 km near Pangin Tri-junction.

Men and machinery have been pressed into service to restore all the road blockades.