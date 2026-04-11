Arunachal: Pongtu Kuh Festival Celebrated in Tutnu

TUTNU ( Tirap ) The Pongtu Kuh festival was celebrated with enthusiasm at Tutnu, regarded as the ancestral home of the Tutsa community spread across Tirap district and Changlang district. The annual festival marks an important cultural and agricultural tradition of the community.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including John K. K. Matey as Chief Guest and Aditya as Guest of Honour.

Chief Patron and MLA of 55-Khonsa East, Wanglam Sawin, highlighted the importance of preserving traditional heritage, including festivals, folk songs, dances, and indigenous attire. He noted that safeguarding these cultural elements could contribute to promoting international tourism, particularly as Tirap district gains recognition within the regional tourist circuit.

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The Guest of Honour, Aditya, acknowledged the efforts of the organisers and the Tutsa community in maintaining their cultural identity. He also encouraged young people to remain focused on constructive pursuits and avoid unlawful activities.

Chief Guest John K. K. Matey commended the community’s continued commitment to preserving traditional customs and attire. He emphasised the role of elders in passing down cultural knowledge and urged the youth to prioritise education while staying away from substance abuse, including Kaani and drugs.

Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Waangnan Bo, who outlined the significance of Pongtu Kuh and acknowledged the contributions of participants and organisers.

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The mythology of the festival was presented by Nanhang Phuksa, who described Pongtu Kuh as a major agricultural festival celebrated before the onset of the rainy season. He explained that the term “Pongtu” is derived from “Pong,” meaning wind, and “Tu,” meaning retreat. The festival is observed annually on April 11 across Tutsa-inhabited areas.

The programme featured traditional log drum performances along with cultural and modern dance presentations by villagers and youth. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by the Secretary of the Pongtu Festival Celebration Committee (TPFC), 2026.

The celebration witnessed participation from local leaders, community representatives, officials, and members of the public, reflecting the continued cultural vitality of the Tutsa community and the relevance of such festivals in preserving indigenous traditions.