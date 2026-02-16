Arunachal

Arunachal: Pollution Row Sparks Protest in East Siang’s Ruksin

Residents in East Siang district protest against a ferro-silicon plant at Niglok Industrial Growth Centre, alleging pollution-related health risks and environmental damage.

Last Updated: 16/02/2026
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Pollution Row Sparks Protest in East Siang’s Ruksin

RUKSIN- Public protests intensified in East Siang district’s Ruksin sub-division as villagers from Niglok, Ngorlung and nearby areas demanded the relocation of a ferro-silicon factory operated by M/s Aether Alloys LLP at the Niglok Industrial Growth Centre (IGC), citing alleged environmental pollution and health concerns.

Hundreds of residents staged a demonstration at Ngorlung Bridge on Sunday, blocking a key road and intercepting four coal-laden trucks reportedly headed to the factory. The vehicles, carrying coal from Meghalaya, were later escorted to Ruksin police station under the supervision of district authorities.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Protesters alleged that emissions from the plant have caused deteriorating air quality, crop damage and contamination of local water sources. According to community members, persistent smoke and dust particles have contributed to respiratory problems, skin irritation and declining agricultural productivity, particularly affecting crops such as pineapple, tea and black pepper.

Also Read- Water Crisis Concerns Rise in Deomali and Longding

The agitation follows a recent order by the Gauhati High Court allowing the factory to resume limited operations temporarily to facilitate scientific inspection by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB). Villagers, however, argued that industrial activity should not continue until environmental safety is ensured and called for an independent impact assessment.

The protest saw participation from a large number of women, with demonstrators raising slogans against the plant and demanding stricter pollution control measures. Some protesters reportedly burned tyres during the agitation, while authorities monitored the situation amid rising tensions.

Also Read- Rituals, Dance and Unity Mark Tamla Du Festival

Environmental concerns surrounding the factory are not new. Following a petition by the Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) Pollution Affected People’s Forum in 2025, the APSPCB found the unit operating without a mandatory gas-purifier chamber and imposed a ₹12-lakh penalty. The company subsequently installed gas-purifying systems and air-quality monitoring equipment.

Factory PRO Tommy Paron stated that protesters were not adhering to the High Court’s directive permitting limited resumption of operations for scientific evaluation. He emphasised that a final decision on the plant’s future should be based on findings from competent authorities, including the NGT and pollution control board.

Also Read- CM Pema Khandu Urges Youth to Build Viksit Arunachal

Meanwhile, tensions escalated further after villagers blocked access to the industrial site despite administrative efforts to escort stranded trucks into the facility following court instructions. Officials said discussions between stakeholders are ongoing, though no official statement has been issued by police regarding detentions or injuries.

Observers note that the standoff reflects a broader challenge facing industrial expansion in ecologically sensitive regions, where development aspirations often intersect with environmental concerns and community livelihoods.

Tags
Last Updated: 16/02/2026
2 minutes read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Runne Village, East Siang

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Runne Village, East Siang

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Chaupal, Flags Off Tractor Rally

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Chaupal, Flags Off Tractor Rally

Arunachal: Scientific Mithun Rearing Workshop Held in Shi-Yomi

Arunachal: Scientific Mithun Rearing Workshop Held in Shi-Yomi

Arunachal: Fully Automated Public Library inaugurated in Namsai

Arunachal: Fully Automated Public Library inaugurated in Namsai

Arunachal: Pilot Project Boosts Carp Polyculture in Sunpura

Arunachal: Pilot Project Boosts Carp Polyculture in Sunpura

Arunachal: PM SHRI Students Visit ICAR Basar for Agri Exposure

Arunachal: PM SHRI Students Visit ICAR Basar for Agri Exposure

Arunachal: Awareness Drive Held at NACBVA Schools in West Kameng

Arunachal: Awareness Drive Held at NACBVA Schools in West Kameng

Arunachal Scholar Wins Global Award in Bali

Arunachal Scholar Wins Global Award in Bali

Arunachal: ABK East Siang Mourns Death of Tarung Panggo

Arunachal: ABK East Siang Mourns Death of Tarung Panggo

Indian Delegation Meets Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister

Indian Delegation Meets Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button