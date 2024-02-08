ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: poll preparedness meeting held in Papumpare dist

After threadbare deliberations it was decided to temporarily halt the ‘transfer of arms license ‘ and directions be issued to deposit the arms in the nearest Police stations.

Last Updated: February 8, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: poll preparedness meeting held in Papumpare dist

ITANAGAR- A poll preparedness meeting of the SPs and Tax & Excise Superintendents of ICR and Papumpare was held in the Conference Hall of DC,ICR on Thursday last.

During the meeting which was chaired by DC-cum-DEO Jiken Bomjen, measures to check and seize illegal weapons, strengthening the nakas / police checkpoints to check the movement of cash, liquor and drugs with an intention to lure the voters, were discussed elaborately.

Election Preparation: joint coordination meeting of Assam, and Arunachal officials held at Tezu

After threadbare deliberations it was decided to temporarily halt the ‘transfer of arms license ‘ and  directions be issued to deposit the arms in the nearest Police stations.

Related Articles

It was also decided to identify and bind down nuisance creators under relevant sections and undivided attention be given to Police checkpoints at porous border areas .

Arunachal: PHE&WSD Tawang achieves Jal Jeevan mission target of Har Ghar Jal

SP Papum Pare Taru Gusar, SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, SP Capital Rohit Rajbir Singh , ASP Capital  Angad Mehta, ADC ICR Shweta Nagarkoti, ADC Sagalee Yame Higio, admin officers, officers from Tax and Excise and transport attended the meeting.

Tags
Last Updated: February 8, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Eighteen days Anthropological field work at Borduria Village completed successfully

Arunachal: Eighteen days Anthropological field work at Borduria Village completed successfully

Arunachal: Paumpare Admin Starts Market Inspection from Mengio Market

Arunachal: Paum pare Admin Starts Market Inspection from Mengio Market

Arunachal: Unprecedented Snowfall Blankets Tawang, Roing, Mechuka, Anini and Mayudia

Arunachal: Unprecedented Snowfall Blankets Tawang, Roing, Mechuka, Anini and Mayudia

Arunachal: Adi community of Payum and Kaying circles celebrates Donggin festival

Arunachal: Adi community of Payum and Kaying circles celebrates Donggin festival

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri sector and police officials trained on poll process

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri sector and police officials trained on poll process

Arunachal: TSP Training on Post harvest management and value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants

Arunachal: TSP Training on Post harvest management and value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants

Arunachal: Road blockade over labourer's death in Dirak Gate

Arunachal: Road blockade over labourer’s death in Dirak Gate

Arunachal: Sela Tunnel to be inaugurated after third-party safety audit

Arunachal: Sela Tunnel to be inaugurated after third-party safety audit

Meet Yanung Jamoh, ‘Adi Queen of Herbs’ from Arunachal Pradesh

Meet Yanung Jamoh, ‘Adi Queen of Herbs’ from Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Assembly’s Budget Session to begin on Feb 8

Arunachal Assembly’s Budget Session to begin on Feb 8

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button