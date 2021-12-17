Arunachal: Politics should be based on performance, not on money culture- Pema Khandu

Story Highlights Most of the developed countries of the world were inhabited by indigenous communities at the beginning, which disappeared over the years owing to rapid globalization.- Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today emphasized that taking politics very seriously in every sphere of life hampers the developmental process and appealed people to indulge in politics once only in five years.

“I have seen that people, especially of the Abotani belt, take politics very seriously and view life and development only from a political angle, which hampers development,” he observed.

Also Read- Pema Khandu blames locals for lack of infra development in Tato

He asserted that every five years people have the chance to elect whomsoever they want, therefore there is no point playing politics all through the five years.

“If people want they will bring back my government based on our performance but if they don’t want us they will elect someone else. So why keep politics on our mind all the time and instead concentrate on development of the state?” he wondered.

Khandu stressed that politics should be based on performance and not on money culture.

Also Read- Pema Khandu urges DCs to take ‘ownership’ of all developmental projects

He was speaking at the dedication ceremony of the newly established Tribal Cultural Centre at Mwya village in Deed circle of Lower Subansiri district today.

Expressing belief that the cultural centre would pave way for preservation of the indigenous identity of the people of the area, Khandu reiterated that preservation of cultural identity of the indigenous tribes of the state is of utmost importance.

He said most of the developed countries of the world were inhabited by indigenous communities at the beginning, which disappeared over the years owing to rapid globalization.

Also Read- Pema Khandu inaugurates permanent campus of the Bomdila Govt College

“We are lucky to still being rooted to our cultural identity. But unless we practice and pass on our heritage to our next generation, our indigenous identities too would wane away slowly,” he observed.

Khandu advocated that no matter which religious faith they believe in, indigenous people of the state should preserve their cultural identity passed down by their ancestors. And to do it, he said indigenous languages should be widely spoken and indigenous festivals should be celebrated with the same traditional fervor.

He informed that taking cognizance of threat to indigenous communities across the world, he conceptualized the Department of Indigenous Affairs in 2017 so that the government could support preservation of cultural identities of the 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes of the state.

“India is a secular state…all faiths and religions are equal. Arunachal Pradesh is a unique state in terms of indigenous practices as ours is a 100 percent tribal state. Our cultural uniqueness is our identity. We have witnessed globally disappearance of indigenous culture therefore it is up to us – the indigenous communities – to think about ourselves,” Khandu said.

He called for ‘brainstorming’ at community levels on why people are moving away from their indigenous faiths but without putting the blame on anyone.

Present on the occasion were Home Minister Bamang Felix, Education Minister and local legislator Taba Tedir, MLAs Zignu Namchoom and B R Wahge, President Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) Katung Wahge, President Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) Bengia Tolum, officials and public leaders of the area.