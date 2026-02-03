Arunachal: Policeman Killed in Tiger Attack in Lower Dibang Valley

LOWER DIBANG VALLEY- Authorities have issued a public safety advisory following a rare and fatal tiger attack that claimed the life of a police officer in Arunachal Pradesh’s Mayudia area late Monday night. The incident occurred along the Roing–Anini road stretch, which has since been flagged as a wildlife conflict zone by district administration and forest officials.

The deceased has been identified as Head Constable Chikseng Manpung of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, who was reportedly returning on his motorcycle from Anini when the tiger attacked him. Manpung, posted as a radio operator at Roing Police Station, succumbed to injuries at the scene. The attack has drawn significant local attention due to its rarity, as tiger attacks on humans are uncommon in the state.

In response, the Lower Dibang Valley district administration has issued an advisory urging residents, commuters and visitors to exercise extreme caution and avoid travelling on foot or using two-wheelers on the 40–65 km stretch of the Roing-Anini road until further notice. Officials have emphasised the importance of heightened vigilance during early morning and late evening hours due to reported animal movements in the area.

Police and forest department teams were dispatched promptly after receiving information about the attack. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Roing, Mito Rumi, noted that a tigress accompanied by three sub-adult cubs has been sighted on or near the highway in recent days, particularly at night. An expert response team equipped with specialised equipment is en route from Itanagar and other tiger reserves to track, capture and relocate the animals if necessary.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have banned two-wheelers from plying on the affected route and have advised four-wheeler users to exercise heightened caution. The advisory also cautions against walking in isolated stretches of the forested area, highlighting the potential risk posed by wildlife roaming outside their usual habitats.

The district administration and forest officials have reiterated their commitment to public safety while working to manage the human-wildlife interface more effectively. Efforts will include intensified patrolling, coordination between police and forest teams, and community awareness drives to help prevent further incidents.