Arunachal: Police Officer Killed in Wild Elephant Attack at Sunpura

TEZU: In a tragic incident that has shocked the region, a wild elephant attacked and killed a police officer in the early hours of Saturday at Sunpura in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district.

The deceased has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Martin Lego. According to reports, the officer was attacked by the elephant while he was in the middle of a river. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Also Read- AIGEET Releases Special Song Ahead of Statehood Day

The incident has once again brought attention to the growing issue of human–elephant conflict in the area. Earlier, a woman was reportedly killed in a similar attack at Bekhuliang under the Sunpura circle, raising concerns among local residents about recurring wildlife encounters.

Residents have alleged negligence by the Forest Department, claiming that sufficient preventive measures were not implemented despite previous incidents. Officials, however, are yet to issue a detailed statement, and authorities are expected to review safety measures and assess the situation to prevent further tragedies.

Also Read- Lobsang Wangchu of Tawang Selected for National Art Event

The sudden loss has cast a pall of gloom across the district, with condolences pouring in from various quarters. Colleagues, community members and well-wishers have paid tribute to ASI Martin Lego, remembering his service and dedication.

Authorities are likely to step up monitoring and initiate measures aimed at reducing risks posed by wild elephants in the region, as concerns grow over the safety of residents and frontline personnel.