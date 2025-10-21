Arunachal Police Observe 66th Police Commemoration Day, Honour Martyrs of Hot Springs

BANDERDEWA- The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday observed the 66th Police Commemoration Day at the Police Training Centre (PTC), Banderdewa, honouring the supreme sacrifice and unwavering dedication of personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The day, marked nationwide on October 21, commemorates the 1959 Hot Springs incident in Aksai Chin (Ladakh), when ten Indian police personnel were ambushed and killed by Chinese troops while performing border duties.

The observance was formally instituted in January 1960 following a resolution passed at the Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police.

The solemn event in Arunachal Pradesh brought together serving officers, veterans, and families of the fallen heroes. Wreaths were laid at the memorial, and prayers were offered in remembrance. Smti Genden Tsomu paid tribute to her late husband, Lt. CT Thutan Tsering of 4th IRBn, who died in the line of duty.

The State Home Minister attended the ceremony and led the tributes, affirming that the sacrifices of police personnel “will never be forgotten.”

“Every time an officer wears the uniform, they face risks unknown. Today, we stand united in gratitude and reaffirm our pledge to support their families and uphold the values of duty, integrity, and service they lived by,” he said.

The Police Commemoration Day serves as a national reminder of the risks and responsibilities undertaken daily by law enforcement officers and reinforces society’s appreciation of their service.