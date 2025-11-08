Arunachal Police Marks 53rd Raising Day in PTC

BANDERDEWA- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) presided over the 53rd Raising Day of the Arunachal Pradesh Police at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Banderdewa on 8 November, reiterating the need for discipline, professionalism, and technological preparedness in modern policing.

The Governor began the ceremony by laying a wreath at the Martyrs’ Pillar, followed by reviewing the Raising Day Parade, commanded by DySP Nabam Rikam, and taking the salute of the marching contingents.

Extending greetings to serving and retired personnel, Parnaik said the force’s motto—‘Satya, Seva, Suraksha’—captures the essence of public trust. “When you offer service, you earn trust. And when you ensure protection, you strengthen the very foundation of our State,” he said.

Praising the force’s conduct, the Governor said Arunachal Pradesh Police has consistently demonstrated professionalism, courage, and a people-centric approach, ensuring stability even during challenging circumstances. He described a disciplined and humane police force as integral to the functioning of a healthy democracy.

Underscoring the bedrock principles of policing, Parnaik said discipline ensures honesty, humility, and integrity even “when no one is watching.” He also emphasized that professionalism elevates the dignity of the uniform and reinforces public confidence in law enforcement institutions.

Highlighting the importance of physical fitness, he said a healthy police force reflects operational readiness. He stressed that policing requires not only physical endurance but also a strong moral character and clear conscience.

A significant portion of his address focused on the recently introduced criminal laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). He urged officers to stay updated and fully trained in the revised legal framework, describing the laws as essential to creating a more humane and responsive justice system.

Calling for Smart Policing, the Governor encouraged wider adoption of emerging technologies and regular training to improve efficiency. Drawing from his Army background, he also stressed strong welfare measures for police families, noting that personnel serve best when their families are secure.

During the event, Parnaik presented the Best Marching Contingent Trophy to the Arunachal Pradesh Women Contingent, commanded by Lady Sub-Inspector Tage Ami, commending their “confidence, poise, and sharp drill.” The Governor also distributed DGP’s Commendation Discs to meritorious personnel.

State Home Minister Mama Natung, DGP Anand Mohan, and IGP (Law & Order) Chuku Apa also addressed the ceremony, appreciating the force’s evolving capabilities.

The Raising Day featured demonstrations in Unarmed Combat, Dog Squad operations, cultural performances, mass PT displays, and a band presentation by Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, PTC. A silent drill also drew appreciation from attendees.

As part of the commemoration, the Governor inaugurated an exhibition on the implementation of the new criminal laws and opened a new classroom building equipped with modern training infrastructure. He also flagged off mobile Forensic Vans, Interceptor vehicles, and recovery cranes, marking the first deployment of the Interceptor system in the state for tracking traffic offences.

The ceremony concluded with a Bara Khana, attended by senior officers, district SPs, and battalion commandants.