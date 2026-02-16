Arunachal: Police Issue Advisory Amid Snowfall Rush to Mayodia

ROING: With fresh snowfall drawing large numbers of tourists to Mayodia Pass, the Lower Dibang Valley district police have issued a public safety advisory urging caution, highlighting the growing risks associated with winter travel in the high-altitude region. The warning comes as traffic towards the popular snow destination increases sharply, raising concerns about accidents, road congestion and unpredictable weather conditions.

One of the primary reasons Mayodia becomes dangerous during snowfall is its elevation. Located at around 2,655 metres above sea level, the pass experiences extreme winter temperatures and heavy snowfall between November and March, with peak snow usually in January and February.

At such heights, sudden weather changes are common, often leading to reduced visibility, icy road surfaces and vehicle skidding risks — especially for drivers unfamiliar with mountain terrain.

The Roing–Mayodia route is known for steep gradients and sharp turns carved through dense forested hills. Experts say that during snowfall these already challenging roads become slippery and difficult to navigate. Travel guides recommend using vehicles equipped for snow driving, noting that road conditions can deteriorate rapidly during winter storms.

Police advisories are therefore aimed at preventing inexperienced drivers from attempting risky journeys.

Snowfall transforms Mayodia into a winter attraction, drawing visitors from Assam and neighbouring regions. Tourism sources note that January–February snowfall often leads to a surge in vehicles, causing congestion along narrow stretches.

Heavy traffic increases the likelihood of accidents, roadside parking hazards and blocked emergency access — issues repeatedly highlighted in official advisories.

Authorities have previously issued warnings during heavy snowfall when roadblocks and hazardous conditions were reported between key kilometre stretches of the route.

Additional factors such as wildlife movement, forested terrain and occasional landslides further complicate travel during winter months, making strict regulation essential.

Amid ongoing snowfall and rising tourist movement, Lower Dibang Valley police released a fresh public advisory today urging motorists to follow safety protocols. Travellers were advised to avoid rash driving, ensure vehicle readiness and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed along the route.

Officials emphasised that only experienced drivers should attempt the snow-bound journey and warned against roadside stoppages that could create traffic hazards or delay rescue operations.

Mayodia’s snow-covered landscape has rapidly turned it into one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most sought-after winter destinations. However, authorities stress that the very features that make it attractive — high altitude, dense forests and heavy snowfall — also make it vulnerable to accidents.

As tourist numbers grow each winter, safety advisories are becoming a crucial tool to balance adventure tourism with responsible travel. Analysts say that without strict adherence to guidelines, even minor incidents on the narrow mountain road can escalate into major disruptions.