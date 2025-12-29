Arunachal Police Crack Down on UTA Extortion Network

ITANAGAR- The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested a suspect in connection with a major extortion case allegedly linked to the banned militant outfit United Tani Army (UTA), officials said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Kettum Taipodia of Likabali in Lower Siang district, was arrested on the night of December 23 in connection with an extortion case registered at the Nirjuli police station. The arrest was confirmed by Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa.

According to the police, Taipodia is a former trained member of the National Liberation Council of Taniland (NLCT), the predecessor organisation of the UTA. He had earlier been arrested by the Likabali police in 2011 in connection with extortion-related activities.

Investigations have revealed that Taipodia underwent militant training with the NSCN (IM) in Dimapur in 2010 under the supervision of Anthony Doke, the former chairman of the NLCT and the current self-styled chairman of the United Tani Army.

Police sources said the accused was allegedly involved in extortion as a means of livelihood and was active in raising funds for the banned outfit. His arrest forms part of a broader crackdown by the Arunachal Pradesh Police on extortion networks operating under the banner of the UTA.

The United Tani Army, the armed wing of the National Socialist Council of Taniland (NSCT), has been banned by the authorities. The group has been accused of carrying out extortion activities, recruitment drives and opposing large infrastructure projects, including major hydropower initiatives in the state.

Over the past year, several members of the UTA have either been arrested or surrendered. In September 2025, four operatives were arrested for allegedly issuing extortion notices to business establishments and government officials in districts including Itanagar, Pasighat and Basar. Police have also taken action against individuals involved in propaganda campaigns opposing projects such as the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

Officials said the ongoing investigation into the Nirjuli case has already led to multiple arrests linked to the banned outfit. The police have appealed to the public to report any extortion demands or suspicious activities related to militant groups.

Authorities said the latest arrest reflects continued efforts by the Arunachal Pradesh Police to dismantle extortion networks and curb militant activity, with the aim of maintaining peace and security in the state.