Crime

Arunachal: Police Constable Arrested For Molesting Woman in Itanagar

Last Updated: November 8, 2024
ITANAGAR-  A police constable in was arrested in Itanagar on charge of molesting a 19-year-old woman near the Itanagar police station, police sources confirmed.

The Itanagar Police quickly responded on a social media post went viral, alleging that a girl had been harassed near the Itanagar Police Station.

A senior police officer said that “ the police took immediate action after the post gained attention, tracing the victim and her family.  Although initially reluctant to file a formal complaint, the victim and her parents agreed to proceed after counseling by the police and a case was registered as Itanagar WPS Case No. 61/2024 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023”.

According to the victim’s statement, she had visited the police station late at night to charge her mobile phone. Despite being offered a ride home by the duty officer, she declined. After leaving the station, the woman was followed by the accused to a poorly lit area, where the molestation occurred. The victim confided in a friend, who later posted the incident on social media, prompting police intervention.

SP Capital Shri Rohit Rajbir Singh assured that a case had been registered based on the victim’s statement, and an investigation is going on.

He expressed regret over the incident, emphasizing that the safety of women and children is a top priority for the police.

Singh confirmed that the accused constable would face swift legal action, stressing that such conduct would not be tolerated.

