Arunachal: Police Arrest House Owner in Connection with Chimpu Woman’s Murder

ITANAGAR- In a swift development, Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested an individual in connection with the murder of a woman whose decomposed body was discovered beneath the kitchen floor of a rented house in the Chimpu I area of Itanagar.

The 63-year-old suspect, identified as Kamal Pradhan, was detained during a police raid after the body was uncovered on September 23, 2025. The rented house belonged to Pradhan, who went missing soon after the decomposed body was found, Itanagar deputy superintendent of police Kengo Dirchi said.

The victim, estimated to be around 55-60 years old, was reported missing days before her body was found.

On October 6, a special team led by DySP Dirchi, along with Chimpu Police Station officer-in-charge inspector Neeraj Nishant, and others, conducted a pre-dawn raid at Majuli Pathar, Assam, and apprehended Kamal Pradhan.

Authorities have confirmed that forensic reports and DNA tests are being awaited to strengthen the case. Police officials have assured that they are diligently investigating every aspect of the case to deliver justice.

This incident has garnered significant attention locally, prompting an immediate investigation and police action.