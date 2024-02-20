ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal Police arrest 3 members of PAJSC spearheading movement against APPSC cash-for-job scam

According to PAJSC, Tadak Nalo, Vice Chairman, PAJSC. Marge Kamnyi, Member, PAJSC and Techi Rana, Member, PAJSC has been arrested by police.

Last Updated: February 20, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Police arrest 3 members of PAJSC spearheading movement against APPSC cash-for-job scam
Representational Image

ITANAGAR-  Arunachal Police on February 19 arrested three members of Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) who have been leading the movement against APPSC cash-for-job scam since last one year.

This was informed by PAJSC through it’s social media post. According to PAJSC, Tadak Nalo, Vice Chairman, PAJSC. Marge Kamnyi, Member, PAJSC and  Techi Rana, Member, PAJSC has been arrested by police.

APPSC Fiasco: PAJSC observing Black Day, Twitter Storm

The  committee further added in their post, “This is a Grim Reminder to all the general public and the aspirants that the Government couldn’t resolve the long pending issue of APPSC cash for job scam, however they have once again pulled off it’s silly tactics to suppress the the voice of the change seekers of the State”

In a recent post, PAJSC alleged that “ the police have been illegally accessing the phone date of the PAJSC members.

On February 18,  Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) Observed “Black Day” in protest against the State government’s failure in addressing the APPSC Fiasco.  The committee also conducted a three-hour Twitter storm on the social media platform X in support of their demands.

PAJSC has also  announced “Pustak Jalao Andolan” from 18th to 20th February 2024 all over the state and  appealed to the aspirants and common citizens to burn books and make a video and upload them on social media, while tagging the big leaders such as the Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju among others.

